Fraudster in Uniform: The Deceptive Double Life of Harish Kumar

Harish Kumar, alias Saurabh Srivastava, posed as a paramilitary officer to deceive women into marriages and extort money from young men with false job promises. He is arrested after a complaint in Mathura. Authorities uncovered fake IDs and a military uniform, revealing a widespread fraud operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:48 IST
Harish Kumar, also known as Saurabh Srivastava, has been arrested for allegedly posing as a paramilitary officer to defraud women into marriages and extort money with false job promises, according to police reports.

The arrest follows a complaint from a woman in Mathura whom he allegedly married under false pretenses, promising her brother a government job. Kumar, a father of two, is suspected of similar crimes elsewhere, including in his home district of Prayagraj, authorities stated.

Following his capture, police recovered incriminating items including a fake ID, branded uniforms, and social media evidence of his fraudulent schemes. Kumar allegedly built connections within paramilitary circles while working as an insurance agent. Further investigations aim to uncover additional victims and collaborators.

