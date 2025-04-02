Fraudster in Uniform: The Deceptive Double Life of Harish Kumar
Harish Kumar, alias Saurabh Srivastava, posed as a paramilitary officer to deceive women into marriages and extort money from young men with false job promises. He is arrested after a complaint in Mathura. Authorities uncovered fake IDs and a military uniform, revealing a widespread fraud operation.
- Country:
- India
Harish Kumar, also known as Saurabh Srivastava, has been arrested for allegedly posing as a paramilitary officer to defraud women into marriages and extort money with false job promises, according to police reports.
The arrest follows a complaint from a woman in Mathura whom he allegedly married under false pretenses, promising her brother a government job. Kumar, a father of two, is suspected of similar crimes elsewhere, including in his home district of Prayagraj, authorities stated.
Following his capture, police recovered incriminating items including a fake ID, branded uniforms, and social media evidence of his fraudulent schemes. Kumar allegedly built connections within paramilitary circles while working as an insurance agent. Further investigations aim to uncover additional victims and collaborators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkish police arrest Istanbul mayor, rival of President Erdogan, over alleged terror links and corruption, reports AP.
Delhi Police Library Initiative Propels Youth into Government Jobs
Brutal Assault in Jammu: Police Arrest Main Accused After Video Outrage
Mumbai Police Arrests 11 in Comedian Controversy at Habitat Venue
Nagpur Curfew Lifted: Police Arrest 99 Amidst Unrest