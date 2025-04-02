Gold Smuggling Scandal: A Deep Dive Into the Bengaluru Bust

In a significant development, the Special Court for Economic Offences has remanded Sahil Jain, implicated in a major gold smuggling case, to judicial custody until April 7. Jain, a gold trader, is accused of assisting Kannada film actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, in selling the illicit gold.

Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of a high-ranking police official, was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 14.8 kg of gold upon her return from Dubai. This arrest has positioned her as the central figure in this scandal.

The court's decision emphasizes the gravity of the case and foreshadows ongoing investigations into the criminal network supporting such smuggling operations, with the next hearing set for early April.

