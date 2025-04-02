Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Scandal: A Deep Dive Into the Bengaluru Bust

A Special Court has remanded Sahil Jain, involved in a high-profile gold smuggling case in Bengaluru, to judicial custody. Kannada actress Ranya Rao is a key accused, caught with 14.8 kg of smuggled gold. Further court proceedings will continue until April 7, shedding light on the intricate network involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:07 IST
Gold Smuggling Scandal: A Deep Dive Into the Bengaluru Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Court for Economic Offences has remanded Sahil Jain, implicated in a major gold smuggling case, to judicial custody until April 7. Jain, a gold trader, is accused of assisting Kannada film actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, in selling the illicit gold.

Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of a high-ranking police official, was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 14.8 kg of gold upon her return from Dubai. This arrest has positioned her as the central figure in this scandal.

The court's decision emphasizes the gravity of the case and foreshadows ongoing investigations into the criminal network supporting such smuggling operations, with the next hearing set for early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025