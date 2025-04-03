Left Menu

Odisha Assembly's Marathon Session: Landmark Bills Passed Amidst Heated Debates

The Odisha Assembly passed two key bills after an extended overnight session. The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at granting more autonomy to universities, and the Odisha State Highways Authority Bill, 2025, establishing a body for road development, were both approved amidst significant debate and opposition concerns.

The Odisha Assembly experienced a historic marathon session, passing two landmark bills after an overnight debate. Participating actively, BJD members secured the passage of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to enhance university autonomy concerning recruitment and governance. However, Congress legislators were notably absent from the proceedings.

A heated debate preceded the voice vote, especially on the universities bill, which faced strong opposition demands for referral to a Select Committee due to ongoing Supreme Court considerations. Ultimately, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj successfully addressed the opposition's concerns, arguing the need for amendments to ensure educational alignment.

Following the passage of the education bill, The Odisha State Highways Authority Bill, 2025, was also approved. Proposed by Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, the bill aligns state road management with NHAI standards, supporting an extensive 75,000 km road network development plan. The session concluded with aspirations for transformative educational and infrastructural advancements in Odisha.

