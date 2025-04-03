NZ Health Targets Show Gains, But Waitlists Remain a Major Challenge

The New Zealand Government’s ongoing commitment to stabilising the public health system is delivering improvements in key areas, but Health Minister Simeon Brown acknowledges that more aggressive action is required to reduce ballooning waitlists for elective procedures and specialist assessments.

Speaking on the release of Health New Zealand’s second-quarter 2024/25 performance results, Minister Brown said he was encouraged by progress on several key health targets. However, he also noted that while delivery is increasing, it is still not outpacing the number of new patients being added to waiting lists.

“Ensuring all Kiwis have access to timely, quality healthcare is a top priority for this Government,” Mr Brown said. “We are seeing promising improvements, but also recognising the areas where we must act faster and smarter.”

Key Gains in Emergency Care, Cancer Treatment, and Childhood Immunisations

According to the latest data, three of the five health targets tracked by Health New Zealand showed improvement in the second quarter of the financial year:

Emergency department (ED) wait times have improved, with 72.1% of patients admitted or discharged within six hours, up from 67.5% in the previous quarter.

Access to timely cancer treatment continues to rise, with 85.9% of patients starting treatment within 31 days of diagnosis, edging closer to the Government’s annual milestone of 86%.

Childhood immunisation rates also saw an uptick, with 77% of two-year-olds fully immunised, compared to 75.7% the previous quarter.

“These results are a testament to the hard work of our frontline health professionals,” Mr Brown said. “Every percentage point gained means more lives are being supported through faster, better care.”

Alarming Growth in Waitlists Despite Increased Service Delivery

Despite gains in some areas, Brown warned that demand for elective care and specialist assessments is outstripping supply. Although the total number of procedures has increased, the number of people waiting over four months continues to grow—a trend that accelerated under the previous government.

According to Ministry of Health data:

Year First Specialist Assessments Elective Procedures 2021 608,384 320,328 2022 567,901 305,310 2023 608,027 338,692 2024 624,202 341,276

“While more was delivered in 2024 than in previous years, it’s not enough when more people are being added to the waitlists than receiving care,” said Brown. “To bring those numbers down, we have to dramatically increase the rate at which treatments and assessments are being completed.”

He cited massive increases in waitlist numbers inherited from the previous administration: a 2,500% rise in long waits for elective treatments and a 6,400% increase in those waiting more than four months for first specialist assessments.

Government Actions: Boosting Capacity and Partnering with Private Providers

To address these issues, the Government has introduced several initiatives under what Minister Brown calls the “elective boost.” A key element involves partnering with private hospitals to expand surgical capacity and speed up procedures.

The elective boost is expected to deliver 10,579 additional procedures by mid-2025, with 2,000 already completed. These include high-demand surgeries such as cataracts, hip replacements, and knee replacements.

“We’re making full use of the resources available, including private sector capacity, to deliver more care, faster,” Brown said.

In addition to surgical increases, the Government is:

Improving waitlist management systems to prioritise urgent cases more efficiently.

Expanding service delivery models like community-based care and mobile specialist teams.

Utilising innovative tools, such as AI-based diabetes retinal screening and Kaitaia’s complete cataract care pathway, to streamline care and free up hospital resources.

Strengthening the Health Workforce and Investing in Primary Care

To reduce the burden on hospitals and EDs, Brown emphasised that strengthening the frontline workforce remains a top priority. The Government is focused on increasing the number of doctors and nurses and expanding access to primary healthcare services, especially in rural and underserved areas.

In total, the Government is committing a record $30 billion annually to New Zealand’s health system. “We expect that investment to deliver more care and better outcomes for New Zealanders,” Brown stated.

A Performance-Based Approach to Health Reform

Brown reaffirmed the Government’s approach to “measuring what matters,” with health targets used to track progress and hold the system accountable.

“This Government is focused on outcomes. We will continue to measure performance rigorously and take corrective action where needed to ensure New Zealanders receive the care they deserve,” he said.

While the data shows positive momentum in some areas, the overall picture remains one of a system under pressure. The Government’s challenge now is to ensure recent gains translate into long-term improvements and tangible relief for the thousands of Kiwis still waiting for essential treatment.