New Appointments to Key Māori Language Entities Aim to Boost Reo in Communities

A renewed wave of leadership is set to invigorate the revitalisation and promotion of te reo Māori across Aotearoa, as Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka today announced a suite of high-profile appointments to major reo Māori entities. These new leaders bring a rich blend of expertise in language revitalisation, governance, media, education, and economic development.

“These appointments will strengthen our efforts to make te reo Māori more accessible in homes, schools, and communities,” Minister Potaka said. “Beloved shows from the past like Hōmai Te Pakipaki, celebrations like Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, and national events such as Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga demonstrate the power of Māori language and culture to unite, inspire, and uplift people of all backgrounds.”

“These new appointees are not only fluent in te reo Māori but also bring with them valuable strategic, governance, and broadcasting experience that will ensure these institutions continue to thrive in a modern, digital environment.”

Te Mātāwai

Penetaui Kleskovic has been appointed to the board for a three-year term. Currently serving as General Manager of Te Aupōuri and a Councillor for the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward, Kleskovic combines deep te reo Māori knowledge with strong experience in community engagement and asset growth. His leadership is expected to bolster Te Mātāwai’s mission to support Māori language strategies across iwi and communities.

Te Māngai Pāho

Erana Reedy joins for a three-year term, bringing over 40 years of broadcasting experience to the organisation. Reedy has been instrumental in producing Māori language content across radio, television, and digital platforms. She also serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Radio Ngāti Porou and Deputy Chair of Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori, positioning her as a powerhouse in Māori media.

Tamalene Painting has been reappointed for another three years. Known for her robust te reo skills and comprehensive financial and production management experience, Painting has played a crucial role in the strategic delivery of Māori content through broadcasting networks.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission)

Professor Rawinia Higgins, a respected academic and policy expert in te reo Māori revitalisation, has been reappointed as Chair for 18 months. Her continued leadership will provide essential continuity for the Commission’s strategic direction. Professor Higgins is renowned for her research, governance capabilities, and commitment to embedding te reo Māori into everyday life.

Te Haumihiata Mason has been appointed for a three-year term. A linguist, translator, and educator, Mason has devoted her life to the preservation and promotion of the Māori language. Her involvement in curriculum development and language policy has had a lasting impact on te reo Māori education.

Whakaata Māori (Māori Television)

Jamie Tuuta has been reappointed as Chair for 18 months. With extensive governance experience and a strong strategic vision, Tuuta will continue to steer the broadcaster towards innovative, Māori-centred programming that connects with wide-ranging audiences across Aotearoa and beyond.

Tiwana Tibble has also been reappointed for a three-year term. He brings deep expertise in financial management, Māori economic development, and governance. His background with commercial accountancy and sector boards ensures fiscal responsibility and sustainability for the network.

Holly Bennett, a new appointee with a three-year term, brings significant experience in governance and business leadership. Her appointment is expected to further strengthen the organisation’s ability to deliver high-quality Māori content and navigate the complexities of modern media landscapes.

“These entities play diverse yet interconnected roles—from broadcasting and archiving to language development and community engagement. The people at the helm must reflect the richness of our culture and the broad spectrum of expertise required to elevate te reo Māori,” Minister Potaka said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing board members. “This kaupapa sits at the heart of many whānau and communities. I sincerely thank the outgoing members for their dedication and tireless work to advance the cause of te reo Māori.”

With these appointments, the Government reaffirms its commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori and supporting its use as a living, thriving language in every domain of life—on the airwaves, in homes, in schools, and throughout the wider community.