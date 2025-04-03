China and EU to Restart Talks on EV Pricing

China's commerce ministry revealed plans to restart discussions with the European Union concerning a minimum pricing strategy for Chinese electric vehicles. This decision was made during last week's meeting between Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic.

The talks are aimed at addressing pricing concerns and fostering a stable trading environment for electric vehicles between the two regions. The meeting underscored the commitment from both parties to engage in regular communications to address major economic and trade issues.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong announced these developments during a press conference, emphasizing the importance of ongoing dialogue at the ministerial level to strengthen economic ties between China and the EU.

