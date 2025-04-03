The Chinese foreign ministry has strongly refuted claims by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding a road in Guyana, described by Rubio as being built by China and 'terrible'. In a recent press briefing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun clarified that no Chinese company was involved in the road's construction.

Guo called Rubio's assertion a 'falsehood', responding to queries about the remarks. This contradiction adds a point of contention to U.S.-China relations amidst existing geopolitical tensions.

Urging the United States to prioritize constructive measures in the region, Guo emphasized the importance of tangible contributions over what he termed as efforts to vilify China.

