Left Menu

China Denies Building 'Terrible' Road in Guyana Criticized by U.S. Official

China's foreign ministry refutes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's claim about a road in Guyana, labeling it a 'falsehood.' The ministry suggests the U.S. focus on constructive actions rather than criticizing China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:09 IST
China Denies Building 'Terrible' Road in Guyana Criticized by U.S. Official
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry has strongly refuted claims by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding a road in Guyana, described by Rubio as being built by China and 'terrible'. In a recent press briefing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun clarified that no Chinese company was involved in the road's construction.

Guo called Rubio's assertion a 'falsehood', responding to queries about the remarks. This contradiction adds a point of contention to U.S.-China relations amidst existing geopolitical tensions.

Urging the United States to prioritize constructive measures in the region, Guo emphasized the importance of tangible contributions over what he termed as efforts to vilify China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025