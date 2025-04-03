U.S. Maintains Military Presence in Europe: NATO Update

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the United States remains committed to its military presence in Europe amid ongoing discussions about European defense responsibilities.

Rutte clarified this stance during a press briefing ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, quelling rumors of a potential U.S. military drawdown.

The U.S. continues to emphasize the need for European allies to strengthen their own defense measures, yet maintains its strategic role in the region's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)