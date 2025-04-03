Left Menu

U.S. Maintains Military Presence in Europe: NATO Update

NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, confirmed that the U.S. has no immediate plan to reduce its military presence in Europe, even as it urges European nations to bolster their own defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:50 IST
U.S. Maintains Military Presence in Europe: NATO Update
Mark Rutte Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the United States remains committed to its military presence in Europe amid ongoing discussions about European defense responsibilities.

Rutte clarified this stance during a press briefing ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, quelling rumors of a potential U.S. military drawdown.

The U.S. continues to emphasize the need for European allies to strengthen their own defense measures, yet maintains its strategic role in the region's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025