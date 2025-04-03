Left Menu

Court Rebukes Ego-Driven Parental Petitions

The Bombay High Court criticized a woman's petition to list solely her name in her child's birth record. Highlighting the conflict within matrimonial disputes, the court emphasized the paramount interest of the child, imposed a Rs 5,000 cost, and dismissed the petition as an ego-driven abuse of judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:05 IST
The Bombay High Court has censured a petition submitted by a woman seeking to be the singular parent mentioned in her child's birth record. The court described such petitions as a misuse of legal processes, underlining that neither parent holds exclusive rights over birth records.

The Aurangabad bench of the court, comprising Justices Mangesh Patil and Y G Khobragade, emphasized that matrimonial disputes often escalate into multiple litigations, as evidenced by this case. The court firmly stated that ensuring the child's welfare is of utmost importance.

A Rs 5,000 cost was imposed on the petitioner for what the court deemed an abuse of judicial time and resources. The bench noted that the petitioner prioritized personal ego over the welfare of the child, treating the child's birth record as property rather than considering the child's best interests.

