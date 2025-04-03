Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has accused unidentified forces of trying to create friction between Russia and the United States. According to Dmitriev, these actors are distorting Russia's true position in an effort to disrupt attempts at dialogue between the two nations.

"Opponents of rapprochement fear that Russia and the United States could find common ground, which might lead to enhanced understanding and cooperation in international affairs and economic sectors," Dmitriev stated. He expressed concerns over the resources being deployed to undermine this potential collaboration.

Dmitriev also mentioned ongoing meetings with representatives of the U.S. president's administration in Washington, signaling an active pursuit of dialogue despite the alleged meddling from disruptive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)