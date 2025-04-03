Left Menu

Efforts to Thwart Russia-U.S. Rapprochement Unveiled

Kirill Dmitriev, investment envoy for Russia, claims external forces are attempting to create discord between Russia and the United States by misrepresenting Russia’s intentions. He warns these forces seek to prevent U.S.-Russia collaboration in international and economic spheres, and reveals ongoing meetings with U.S. officials in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:32 IST
Efforts to Thwart Russia-U.S. Rapprochement Unveiled
Executive Program in Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has accused unidentified forces of trying to create friction between Russia and the United States. According to Dmitriev, these actors are distorting Russia's true position in an effort to disrupt attempts at dialogue between the two nations.

"Opponents of rapprochement fear that Russia and the United States could find common ground, which might lead to enhanced understanding and cooperation in international affairs and economic sectors," Dmitriev stated. He expressed concerns over the resources being deployed to undermine this potential collaboration.

Dmitriev also mentioned ongoing meetings with representatives of the U.S. president's administration in Washington, signaling an active pursuit of dialogue despite the alleged meddling from disruptive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025