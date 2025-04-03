High-Stakes Operation: Tracking Down the Elusive Forest Terrorists

The extensive operation to capture three elusive terrorists in Kathua has reached its twelfth day. Security agencies have heightened efforts, bringing in additional troops and setting up ambushes over a wide radius.

The search, intensified with aerial surveillance using choppers, UAVs, and sniffer dogs, involves joint operations by the army, NSG, Police, SoG, CRPF, and BSF to sweep the area.

Focus is also on dismantling overground networks, questioning over 27 individuals, and detaining six, allegedly for aiding the terrorists, including a family linked to a jailed suspect, Mohammad Latief.

(With inputs from agencies.)