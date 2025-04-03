High-Stakes Operation: Tracking Down the Elusive Forest Terrorists
Security agencies have intensified their 12-day operation to capture three terrorists hiding in Kathua's forested area. With additional troops, aerial surveillance, and ambushes, the forces aim to cut off terrorist networks. Over 27 individuals have been questioned, and six detained for allegedly aiding the terrorists.
The extensive operation to capture three elusive terrorists in Kathua has reached its twelfth day. Security agencies have heightened efforts, bringing in additional troops and setting up ambushes over a wide radius.
The search, intensified with aerial surveillance using choppers, UAVs, and sniffer dogs, involves joint operations by the army, NSG, Police, SoG, CRPF, and BSF to sweep the area.
Focus is also on dismantling overground networks, questioning over 27 individuals, and detaining six, allegedly for aiding the terrorists, including a family linked to a jailed suspect, Mohammad Latief.
