High-Stakes Operation: Tracking Down the Elusive Forest Terrorists

Security agencies have intensified their 12-day operation to capture three terrorists hiding in Kathua's forested area. With additional troops, aerial surveillance, and ambushes, the forces aim to cut off terrorist networks. Over 27 individuals have been questioned, and six detained for allegedly aiding the terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The extensive operation to capture three elusive terrorists in Kathua has reached its twelfth day. Security agencies have heightened efforts, bringing in additional troops and setting up ambushes over a wide radius.

The search, intensified with aerial surveillance using choppers, UAVs, and sniffer dogs, involves joint operations by the army, NSG, Police, SoG, CRPF, and BSF to sweep the area.

Focus is also on dismantling overground networks, questioning over 27 individuals, and detaining six, allegedly for aiding the terrorists, including a family linked to a jailed suspect, Mohammad Latief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

