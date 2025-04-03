Controversy Erupts Over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in India

In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as an unconstitutional move aimed at the Muslim community. He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging the bill to incite communal tension and bolster its electoral prospects.

Hussain lamented that none of the suggestions from opposition members were incorporated into the bill by the joint parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing it. He alleged that the legislation is being used to portray Muslims as second-class citizens and criticized the BJP-led government for rushing the bill through Parliament.

Meanwhile, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, asserting that it aims to enhance the management of Waqf properties through transparency and technological advancements, dismissing claims of it being anti-Muslim.

(With inputs from agencies.)