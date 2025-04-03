Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in India

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as unconstitutional and claims it targets Muslims to induce communal tension. He accuses the BJP of using the bill for electoral gain by polarizing society. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defends the bill as a measure to enhance Waqf properties' management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:45 IST
Controversy Erupts Over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as an unconstitutional move aimed at the Muslim community. He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging the bill to incite communal tension and bolster its electoral prospects.

Hussain lamented that none of the suggestions from opposition members were incorporated into the bill by the joint parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing it. He alleged that the legislation is being used to portray Muslims as second-class citizens and criticized the BJP-led government for rushing the bill through Parliament.

Meanwhile, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, asserting that it aims to enhance the management of Waqf properties through transparency and technological advancements, dismissing claims of it being anti-Muslim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025