Left Menu

U.S. Urges NATO Allies to Boost Defense Spending Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's commitment to NATO but stressed that European allies need to significantly increase their defense spending. The U.S. pushed for a defense expenditure target of 5% of GDP for all NATO members, with Europe strategizing to address potential security gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:24 IST
U.S. Urges NATO Allies to Boost Defense Spending Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated America's unwavering commitment to NATO, while urging European allies to ramp up defense spending. Rubio, speaking during a NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels, highlighted the necessity for allies to allocate significantly more towards defense to enhance collective security.

The Trump administration's push for increased financial contributions comes amid rising concerns among European nations over U.S. engagement in the alliance, especially following President Donald Trump's controversial trade tariffs. Despite this, Rubio assured that the U.S. remains an active and supportive member.

Rubio emphasized the need for NATO members to aim for a defense spending target of 5% of their GDP, a substantial increase from the current 2% goal. The call to action extends over several years, aiming to ensure security capabilities are maintained across the transatlantic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025