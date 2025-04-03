U.S. Urges NATO Allies to Boost Defense Spending Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated America's unwavering commitment to NATO, while urging European allies to ramp up defense spending. Rubio, speaking during a NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels, highlighted the necessity for allies to allocate significantly more towards defense to enhance collective security.

The Trump administration's push for increased financial contributions comes amid rising concerns among European nations over U.S. engagement in the alliance, especially following President Donald Trump's controversial trade tariffs. Despite this, Rubio assured that the U.S. remains an active and supportive member.

Rubio emphasized the need for NATO members to aim for a defense spending target of 5% of their GDP, a substantial increase from the current 2% goal. The call to action extends over several years, aiming to ensure security capabilities are maintained across the transatlantic alliance.

