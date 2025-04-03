Hungary's Departure from ICC: A Bold Statement
Hungary's recent decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) was met with support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During a visit to Budapest, Netanyahu praised the move as 'bold and principled', highlighting the ICC's alleged politicization, indicated by its issuance of an arrest warrant against him.
In a dramatic move, Hungary has announced its departure from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a decision hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "bold and principled" during his visit to Budapest. This marks a significant shift in Hungary's international legal commitments.
Hungary's Prime Minister, Victor Orban, justified this departure by criticizing the ICC's growing politicization. He pointed to the recent issuance of an ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu as evidence of its deviation from a purely judicial role.
As Prime Minister Netanyahu visits Budapest, the diplomatic bond between Israel and Hungary is coming under scrutiny. The withdrawal from the ICC may signal a broader strategic alignment, emphasizing issues of sovereignty and political neutrality on the global stage.
