Political Unrest: SDPI Protest Sparks Controversy

Twenty members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been booked by police for an unauthorized protest in Mumbra, Thane district, against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The demonstration occurred on Wednesday, prompting police action the following day.

A police official stated that while 20 individuals have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act for disobedience to a public servant's order and other related offences, no arrests have yet been made.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed through Lok Sabha with a tight 288-232 vote early Thursday after more than 12 hours of intense debate. It is currently being scrutinized in the Rajya Sabha.

