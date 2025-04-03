Left Menu

Political Unrest: SDPI Protest Sparks Controversy

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India faced legal action for holding an unauthorized protest in Mumbra, Thane, opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Although 20 individuals were booked, no arrests were made. The Lok Sabha passed the bill with a narrow margin after extensive debate, and it is now under discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:42 IST
Political Unrest: SDPI Protest Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been booked by police for an unauthorized protest in Mumbra, Thane district, against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The demonstration occurred on Wednesday, prompting police action the following day.

A police official stated that while 20 individuals have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act for disobedience to a public servant's order and other related offences, no arrests have yet been made.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed through Lok Sabha with a tight 288-232 vote early Thursday after more than 12 hours of intense debate. It is currently being scrutinized in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025