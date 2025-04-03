Mamata Banerjee Challenges SC Verdict on Teachers' Appointments
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her disagreement with the Supreme Court's decision to annul the appointments of over 25,000 teachers. She respects the judiciary but stands by the affected individuals, while the government explores legal recourse. Banerjee also accused the BJP of targeting Bengal's education system.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her disagreement with the Supreme Court's decision to cancel the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staff in state-run schools, labeling the verdict as inhumane.
Speaking at the state secretariat, Banerjee emphasized that while her government will comply with the Supreme Court's decision, they are exploring all legal means to address the fallout. She underscored that the School Service Commission remains autonomous and will not face interference from the state government.
Banerjee further accused the BJP of intentionally jeopardizing the state's education system as she drew parallels with past political scandals while pledging to back the impacted teachers. 'If they want to imprison me for supporting them, they can. Catch me if you can,' she asserted.
