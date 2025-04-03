Legal Relief: Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest of Former SP MP Azam Khan

The Allahabad High Court has provided significant relief to former Samajwadi Party MP, Mohammad Azam Khan, by staying his arrest in a case concerning the demolition of a house back in 2007.

The decision came from a two-judge bench consisting of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Ram Manohar Narain Mishra, who have requested a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the matter.

The court action stems from a prolonged legal saga beginning with an FIR filed by Afsar Khan in 2007 and later contested by his son. The case is notably tinged with allegations of political rivalry influencing legal proceedings.

