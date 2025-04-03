Left Menu

Legal Relief: Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest of Former SP MP Azam Khan

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of former Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan in a 2007 house demolition case. The court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to the case, while ordering no arrest of Khan until May 5. The case, rooted in political rivalry, involves a protest petition filed after the original case closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:58 IST
The Allahabad High Court has provided significant relief to former Samajwadi Party MP, Mohammad Azam Khan, by staying his arrest in a case concerning the demolition of a house back in 2007.

The decision came from a two-judge bench consisting of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Ram Manohar Narain Mishra, who have requested a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the matter.

The court action stems from a prolonged legal saga beginning with an FIR filed by Afsar Khan in 2007 and later contested by his son. The case is notably tinged with allegations of political rivalry influencing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

