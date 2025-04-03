Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends NGT Members' Tenure Amid Delays

The Supreme Court prolonged the terms of a judicial and an expert member of the NGT's eastern zone until successors are appointed, citing delays in the selection process. Justice Surya Kant proposed that existing members continue until replacements are made to streamline the process and avoid frequent court interventions.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:58 IST
The Supreme Court has decided to extend the tenure of both a judicial and an expert member of the National Green Tribunal's eastern zone. This decision comes as the selection process for their replacements experiences delays. The members were initially supposed to retire on April 6, but they will now continue to serve until successors are found.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the decision, while Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, assured that the selection process is underway but needs more time. Justice Surya Kant suggested modifying norms to allow current members to remain in position until new appointments are officially made.

This procedural change aims to prevent the need for the court to issue orders each time members' terms expire. These measures are part of the court's ongoing efforts to address the time-consuming nature of the selection and appointment process for tribunal members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

