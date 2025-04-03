Tragic Incident in Harinagar: Worker Dies in Jaggery Unit

A tragic accident claimed the life of Shokendra, a laborer at a jaggery unit in Harinagar village, when he fell into boiling sugarcane juice, according to local police.

The 30-year-old's death has sparked allegations from his family, who believe he was intentionally pushed into the boiling liquid.

Station House Officer Jaivir Singh confirmed the body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations delve into the family's claims and other aspects of the case.

