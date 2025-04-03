Tragic Incident in Harinagar: Worker Dies in Jaggery Unit
A 30-year-old laborer, Shokendra, tragically died after falling into boiling sugarcane juice at a jaggery unit in Harinagar village. Police are investigating the incident, with the victim's family alleging foul play. The body has been sent for post-mortem and inquiries are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:59 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of Shokendra, a laborer at a jaggery unit in Harinagar village, when he fell into boiling sugarcane juice, according to local police.
The 30-year-old's death has sparked allegations from his family, who believe he was intentionally pushed into the boiling liquid.
Station House Officer Jaivir Singh confirmed the body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations delve into the family's claims and other aspects of the case.
