Journalist Detained in Assam: NHRC Demands Report

The NHRC took cognisance of a journalist's detention in Assam following a dharna outside a bank, raising human rights concerns. The journalist was covering alleged financial irregularities. The NHRC has asked for a detailed report from the police. The journalist, initially granted bail, was re-arrested but later released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed concern over the reported detention of a digital news journalist in Assam, demanding a detailed explanation from state police. The journalist was reportedly covering a protest questioning financial mismanagement in a local bank when he was detained.

The NHRC highlighted the possibility of a human rights violation as it investigates the journalist's treatment during the incident. Protesters had been calling for inquiries into alleged financial irregularities at the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd.

Following his detention, the journalist was re-arrested on charges related to alleged document theft. He was eventually released after receiving bail in both cases, fueling further debate about press freedoms in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

