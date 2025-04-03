Foiled Plans: Criminal Gang Arrested at Mumbai Hotel

In a major breakthrough, Mumbai police successfully thwarted a murder plot by arresting five criminal gang members from a hotel in suburban Andheri. The apprehension occurred on March 28, after crime branch officers received crucial intelligence leading to the arrest.

During the operation, authorities confiscated seven high-quality country-made pistols and 21 live rounds of ammunition. The police also seized mobile phones, SIM cards, and an internet dongle, unraveling the gang's intricate preparations to execute a cold-blooded murder plot from the hotel room.

The arrested individuals, identified as Vikash Thakur, Sumikumar Dilawar, Devendra Saxena, Spreas Yadav, and Vivek Kumar Gupta, were presented in court and are in police custody until April 7. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the seized firearms and assess the suspects' criminal history.

(With inputs from agencies.)