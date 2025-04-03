Left Menu

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Urges Caution Over US Tariffs

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni downplayed the impact of new US trade tariffs, urging restraint and warning against retaliatory measures. In an interview, she stressed the importance of avoiding alarmism and catastrophe, advocating for a considered response to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:25 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has addressed concerns over recent trade tariffs imposed by the United States, describing them as a mistake but cautioning against overstating their impact. During an interview on Italian state television RAI, Meloni emphasized the need for a careful and measured reaction.

Meloni declared, "We must not fuel alarmism, it's not a catastrophe," reflecting her reluctance to engage in retaliatory measures that could escalate tensions between the two countries.

Further elaborating, the Prime Minister stated her skepticism about responding to tariffs with additional tariffs, suggesting alternative diplomatic and economic strategies to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

