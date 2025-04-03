Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Urges Caution Over US Tariffs

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has addressed concerns over recent trade tariffs imposed by the United States, describing them as a mistake but cautioning against overstating their impact. During an interview on Italian state television RAI, Meloni emphasized the need for a careful and measured reaction.

Meloni declared, "We must not fuel alarmism, it's not a catastrophe," reflecting her reluctance to engage in retaliatory measures that could escalate tensions between the two countries.

Further elaborating, the Prime Minister stated her skepticism about responding to tariffs with additional tariffs, suggesting alternative diplomatic and economic strategies to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)