C.R. Patil Launches Water Resource Census Application for Enhanced Data Collection

In a significant step toward improving water resource management in India, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Patil has launched the Water Resource Census application and portal at Shram Shakti Bhavan, New Delhi. This digital initiative aims to strengthen the government’s ability to plan, implement, and manage water resources more efficiently by creating a comprehensive and reliable database for the irrigation sector.

The launch of this digital platform is poised to transform the process of water resource data collection, validation, and management, offering multiple benefits to both officials and stakeholders involved in water conservation efforts. This initiative is designed to support key census schemes, including the 7th Minor Irrigation Census, the 2nd Census of Water Bodies, the 1st Census of Springs, and the 1st Census of Major and Medium Irrigation Projects. These censuses are essential in generating detailed insights into the state of water resources across the country, which will help drive better policymaking, resource allocation, and water use efficiency.

The Water Resource Census is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme, with the reference year set for the 2023-24 agricultural year (from July 2023 to June 2024). Under the Irrigation Census Scheme, the objective is to gather critical data on water usage, infrastructure, and availability to aid in the development of effective policies for irrigation management.

Key Features of the Water Resource Census

The newly launched platform is a fully paperless, end-to-end digital solution that combines mobile and web applications for the collection, management, and validation of water resource data. Here are the key features that will streamline the entire process:

Mobile Application for Data Collection: The mobile app enables field workers to collect data on water bodies, irrigation schemes, springs, and major/medium irrigation projects directly in the field. The data is captured in real-time, significantly reducing errors and enhancing the efficiency of data entry. Web Application for Data Management and Validation: A dedicated web portal allows for the management, validation, and processing of collected data, ensuring a seamless workflow for data review and quality control. Ground Truthing of Data: The platform incorporates a mechanism to cross-check and validate data from the SAC (Space Applications Centre) database, especially for the 2nd Census of Water Bodies. This ensures the accuracy and reliability of the collected data. Latitude and Longitude Recording: All irrigation schemes and water bodies will be mapped with precise geographical coordinates (latitude and longitude). This feature aids in the effective planning and management of water resources and helps in identifying gaps or areas needing attention. Image Recording for Verification: Field data collectors are required to upload images of the water bodies, springs, and irrigation structures. This provides an additional layer of verification for the data collected and helps in cross-referencing visual evidence with reported information. Pre-population of Previous Census Data: The mobile application will pre-populate data from the 6th Minor Irrigation Census and the 1st Census of Water Bodies, using Local Government Directory (LGD) codes to streamline the collection process. This ensures that historical data is considered while collecting fresh data, thus providing a clearer understanding of changes in the water landscape. Use of Reverse GIS Technology: Reverse GIS technology will be utilized to ensure accurate geographical data collection. When village boundaries are available, this technology helps record the latitude and longitude of schemes more accurately, minimizing the chances of errors in location data. LGD Codes for Census Frame Preparation: Local Government Directory (LGD) codes will be used extensively to prepare the framework for census data collection. These codes help standardize locations, allowing for seamless comparison and analysis of data across different regions.

Benefits of the Digital Water Resource Census

The introduction of this digital census marks a milestone in India’s efforts to tackle water scarcity and improve irrigation management. By enabling more accurate data collection and validation, the Water Resource Census offers the following benefits:

Increased Data Accuracy: The digitization of the entire process ensures that data is more accurate and reliable, which is crucial for informed decision-making and efficient water resource management.

Time Efficiency: The mobile application accelerates the process of data collection, validation, and management, significantly reducing the time required for the conduct of censuses and enabling faster implementation of policies.

Better Planning and Policy Making: The reliable data generated through the Water Resource Census will help the government make informed decisions about water resource allocation, irrigation projects, and the implementation of water-saving technologies across the country.

Enhanced Transparency: The digital nature of the census increases transparency in the data collection process, as stakeholders can monitor progress and outcomes in real time. This can foster greater accountability and trust in the system.

Effective Monitoring of Water Bodies and Irrigation Projects: With accurate geographical data and photographs, it will be easier to monitor the status of water bodies, irrigation schemes, and related infrastructure, allowing for more targeted interventions when issues are identified.

The Water Resource Census is expected to play a crucial role in shaping India’s future water policies, ensuring sustainable management of water resources, and fostering better governance in the irrigation sector. With this initiative, the country is taking a step toward a more sustainable and water-efficient future.