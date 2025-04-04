Left Menu

Haryana's Swift Action: Samadhan Shivirs as a Grievance Solution

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, emphasizing the importance of resolving public grievances, instructed officials to attend 'Samadhan Shivirs'. He reviewed complaint statistics, noting significant resolution and pending numbers, and emphasized the initiative's role in centralizing grievance handling across departments daily.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called for a daily, hands-on approach from senior officials in attending 'Samadhan Shivirs', aiming for swift resolution of public grievances.

Addressing deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates, Saini underscored the critical need for effective grievance resolution, describing it as a top priority for his administration.

The chief minister, monitoring the shivirs through video conferencing, highlighted the mixed progress in complaint resolutions and urged a focus on reducing pending cases through regular reviews.

