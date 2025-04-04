Haryana's Swift Action: Samadhan Shivirs as a Grievance Solution

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called for a daily, hands-on approach from senior officials in attending 'Samadhan Shivirs', aiming for swift resolution of public grievances.

Addressing deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates, Saini underscored the critical need for effective grievance resolution, describing it as a top priority for his administration.

The chief minister, monitoring the shivirs through video conferencing, highlighted the mixed progress in complaint resolutions and urged a focus on reducing pending cases through regular reviews.

