Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Challenge

The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake has climbed to 3,145, according to officials, as rescue teams continue their search for bodies. The earthquake struck near Mandalay and affected over 17 million people across the country, destroying infrastructure and leaving many homeless.

Humanitarian groups have mobilized to provide medical care and shelter, but ongoing conflicts and access issues are hindering efforts. Meanwhile, the military government has called for international aid, emphasizing the urgent need for funding to match the crisis's scale as the monsoon season approaches.

Despite a declared ceasefire, concerns persist that fighting could hinder support. In regions like Kachin, reports of continued military attacks raise challenges for a coordinated humanitarian response. Still, more than 1,550 international rescuers are working on the ground, with support from 17 countries.

