Pentagon Launches Probe into Defense Secretary's Texting Scandal

The Pentagon's Inspector General has initiated an inquiry into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of a commercial messaging app to coordinate sensitive U.S. military strikes on Yemen. Concerns are raised over potential leaks of classified information, leading to renewed scrutiny of Hegseth's actions and suitability.

The Pentagon's Inspector General has announced an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of an unclassified commercial texting application to coordinate U.S. military strikes on Yemen. The probe will assess whether Hegseth's actions complied with Defense Department guidelines, particularly concerning classified information.

According to The Atlantic, Hegseth's chat contained detailed information about the timing and targeting of U.S. airstrikes, raising concerns about potential information leaks. This incident follows Hegseth's controversial Senate confirmation, where his experience and views were hotly debated.

The investigation also highlights concerns about operational security, as top Democrat Jack Reed emphasized the risks posed to U.S. pilots. The Pentagon's Central Command has withheld details about the ongoing operation until it's concluded, citing security risks.

