Watershed Moment: Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a transformative step in the pursuit of socio-economic justice and transparency within India. He noted that this legislation would particularly benefit marginalized communities, who have historically been denied both opportunity and voice.

In his messages on X, Modi highlighted the Waqf system's longstanding issues of transparency and accountability, which have disproportionately affected Muslim women, poor Muslims, and Pasmanda Muslims. He affirmed that the new legislation, recently approved by both Houses of Parliament, signifies a pivotal moment in enhancing socio-economic justice and growth.

Reflecting on a larger societal shift, Modi expressed a commitment to prioritizing dignity for every citizen and constructing a more inclusive India. He extended gratitude to Parliament members and the public for their input and engagement in the legislative process. The bill, having been hotly debated and passed amid a divided opposition, sets a new course for modern, sensitive social justice frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)