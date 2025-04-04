Left Menu

Watershed Moment: Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bills in Parliament as significant strides toward socio-economic justice and transparency. He emphasized the benefits to marginalized groups, including Muslim women. The passage marks a move towards a more inclusive, accountable framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:19 IST
Watershed Moment: Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a transformative step in the pursuit of socio-economic justice and transparency within India. He noted that this legislation would particularly benefit marginalized communities, who have historically been denied both opportunity and voice.

In his messages on X, Modi highlighted the Waqf system's longstanding issues of transparency and accountability, which have disproportionately affected Muslim women, poor Muslims, and Pasmanda Muslims. He affirmed that the new legislation, recently approved by both Houses of Parliament, signifies a pivotal moment in enhancing socio-economic justice and growth.

Reflecting on a larger societal shift, Modi expressed a commitment to prioritizing dignity for every citizen and constructing a more inclusive India. He extended gratitude to Parliament members and the public for their input and engagement in the legislative process. The bill, having been hotly debated and passed amid a divided opposition, sets a new course for modern, sensitive social justice frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025