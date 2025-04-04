Controversy Erupts Over Desecration in Jalalabad: Suspect Identified

A man accused of tearing pages from a holy book has been detained by police in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior official.

The incident unfolded Thursday night near the Jalalabad police station, drawing a large crowd to the site. Police, led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, promptly responded to control the situation and reviewed CCTV footage, which helped identify the accused.

In an interview, SP Rajesh Dwivedi revealed that torn pages of the religious book were discovered on Tehsil Road, sparking public outrage. Quick police intervention helped pacify the crowd. The accused, Nazim from Jalalabad, was detained with claims of mental instability. The situation remains calm as the investigation continues.

