Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Desecration in Jalalabad: Suspect Identified

A man has been detained in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly tearing pages of a holy text. The incident caused a large crowd to gather, but police quickly controlled the situation. CCTV footage led to the identification of Nazim, who has been described as mentally unstable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:26 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Desecration in Jalalabad: Suspect Identified
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of tearing pages from a holy book has been detained by police in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior official.

The incident unfolded Thursday night near the Jalalabad police station, drawing a large crowd to the site. Police, led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, promptly responded to control the situation and reviewed CCTV footage, which helped identify the accused.

In an interview, SP Rajesh Dwivedi revealed that torn pages of the religious book were discovered on Tehsil Road, sparking public outrage. Quick police intervention helped pacify the crowd. The accused, Nazim from Jalalabad, was detained with claims of mental instability. The situation remains calm as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025