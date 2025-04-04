Controversy Erupts Over BSL Protest and Lathi Charge Incident
A chief general manager of Bokaro Steel Plant was arrested following an alleged CISF lathi charge on protesters, resulting in one death. The BSL pledged Rs 20 lakh ex gratia and employment for the victim's family. Protests erupted over the incident, demanding governmental investigation and accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Officials reported the arrest of a chief general manager at Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) following a lathi charge incident by the CISF, resulting in a protester's death.
On Thursday, the alleged incident unfolded as demonstrators under 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh' demanded employment opportunities and were dispersed by CISF personnel, leading to tragedy.
The BSL committed to giving Rs 20 lakh and a job to the deceased's family. Community uproar continues, with political parties seeking a thorough investigation and accountability from the Bokaro administration and BSL management.
