Controversy Erupts Over BSL Protest and Lathi Charge Incident

Officials reported the arrest of a chief general manager at Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) following a lathi charge incident by the CISF, resulting in a protester's death.

On Thursday, the alleged incident unfolded as demonstrators under 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh' demanded employment opportunities and were dispersed by CISF personnel, leading to tragedy.

The BSL committed to giving Rs 20 lakh and a job to the deceased's family. Community uproar continues, with political parties seeking a thorough investigation and accountability from the Bokaro administration and BSL management.

(With inputs from agencies.)