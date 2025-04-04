Strengthening EU Ties: U.S. Reaffirms Commitment to NATO

In a significant diplomatic statement, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas underscored the vital role of U.S. commitment to NATO, especially amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. She highlighted the importance of Europe fortifying its own stance alongside its transatlantic ally.

Kallas made these remarks ahead of an imminent gathering of NATO's foreign affairs ministers in Brussels. During discussions, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio provided essential assurances that the United States remains aligned with NATO's core objectives, ensuring no concessions would undermine Ukraine's or Europe's critical interests.

The reaffirmation by Rubio comes at a crucial time for the alliance, with regional security concerns at the forefront. It signals a continued transatlantic solidarity which is expected to be a focal point of the Brussels meeting, urging European nations to bolster their own defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)