Wave of Support: BJP Embraces Munambam Protesters Amid Waqf Bill Controversy

In a significant political development, 50 residents from Kerala's Munambam, who are entangled in land disputes with the Waqf Board, joined the BJP shortly after the Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The move was orchestrated in the presence of BJP's state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other NDA leaders.

The residents, some from the 'Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi', have garnered strong support from the Catholic Church in their ongoing protest for land revenue rights—claims challenged by the Waqf Board. The group's resolve has been unwavering for 174 days, now anticipating a solution following the legislative amendment.

During a visit by NDA leaders, residents reaffirmed their stance, urging for a direct dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrasekhar reassured them of continued backing, signaling that these issues would now have national visibility. Meanwhile, the opposition leader questioned the Bill's efficacy in resolving the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)