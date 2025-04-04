Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The BJP defensively responded to Congress's intent to challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court, dismissing claims of unconstitutionality and accusing the opposition of appeasement politics. The bill, which aims to support Muslim welfare, has sparked intense political debate and differing constitutional interpretations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staunchly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament, amid opposition threats of a Supreme Court challenge. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the accusations as 'petty politics' and urged opposition parties to avoid stoking community tensions.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, has ignited political strife, with Congress labeling the legislation unconstitutional and vowing to fight the perceived 'government assaults' on constitutional principles. Legal experts within Congress are reportedly preparing to contest the bill's constitutionality in court soon.

BJP leaders argue that the bill is entirely constitutional, emphasizing its focus on Muslim welfare, particularly for women. They accused the opposition of seeking to disrupt social harmony for electoral gains, urging acceptance of the bill as a passed parliamentary measure.

