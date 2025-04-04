Government Denies Alternative Mechanism After Electoral Bond Verdict

The government has officially stated that there is no plan to introduce an alternative mechanism following the annulment of the electoral bond scheme. This announcement came after a query in the Rajya Sabha regarding potential steps post the Supreme Court's ruling against the scheme.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, referencing the Department of Economic Affairs, confirmed in a written response that no such proposal is on the table. The Supreme Court had declared the electoral bonds, introduced in 2018 for anonymous political donations, unconstitutional last February.

The court mandated transparency, ordering the disclosure of the bonds' donors and beneficiaries, asserting it ensured protection of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and information.

(With inputs from agencies.)