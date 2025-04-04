Left Menu

Mumbai Trio Accused of Blackmail and Extortion

Three individuals, including a couple, have been charged by Mumbai police for allegedly blackmailing a businessman and attempting to extort Rs 15 lakh. The accused include Roshni Yadav, her husband Shubham, and an associate, Lakshmi. They threatened the businessman with legal action if demands were not met.

Three individuals, comprising a couple, face charges of blackmail and extortion after allegedly attempting to extract Rs 15 lakh from a Mumbai-based businessman, as confirmed by police officials.

The accused, Roshni Yadav, her husband Shubham, and their associate Lakshmi, reportedly blackmailed the businessman, who runs an imitation jewellery unit in Kurar, by threatening to file a false sexual assault complaint against him.

The businessman, who had developed a physical relationship with Yadav, sought police intervention after facing persistent threats. The accused, already known to police for similar offenses, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

