Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's Transfer to Kolkata: A New Chapter Amidst Dissent

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's transfer from Delhi High Court to Calcutta High Court sparked opposition from Kolkata lawyers. Despite dissent, Justice Sharma expressed respect for their stance and commitment to justice. He emphasized the judge's role in balancing law with clarity and compassion in service of the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:46 IST
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's recent transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court has been met with opposition from lawyers in Kolkata. However, Justice Sharma expressed respect for their dissent, describing it as an essential part of the judicial process.

In his farewell speech, Justice Sharma highlighted his commitment to serving the institution with utmost dedication. He reassured the Kolkata bar association of his determination to uphold justice, while maintaining humility and compassion in his judicial role.

This transfer underscores the importance of judicial independence and integrity. The legal community continues to navigate challenges like seamless judicial transfers, ensuring transparency, and upholding collective responsibility to maintain public confidence in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

