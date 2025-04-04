Security Downgrade for Ex-PM's Widow: Gursharan Kaur Moves to Z Category

Gursharan Kaur, the widow of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, will now receive Z category security instead of Z-plus, following a review by central agencies, official sources disclosed on Friday.

Kaur, who was previously under the highest Z-plus security, had her protection reduced in line with the advanced security protocols established for former prime ministers and their families.

The Union Home Ministry has instructed the CRPF to adjust personnel and protocols accordingly, with approximately a dozen armed commandos assigned for Kaur's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)