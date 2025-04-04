Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Rifle Sale to Israel Raises Human Rights Concerns

The Trump administration approved a $24 million sale of U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel, raising concerns about potential misuse by extremist settlers. The Biden administration had previously delayed the sale due to human rights concerns, but it has now moved forward under Trump's directives. The sale reignites debates over U.S.-Israel relations and weapon sales amidst ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:11 IST
Controversial U.S. Rifle Sale to Israel Raises Human Rights Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has advanced with a contentious decision to sell over 20,000 U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel, as indicated by a document reviewed by Reuters and a source well-versed in the affair. This decision follows a delay by former President Joe Biden's administration due to worries the weapons could be misused by extremist settlers.

The State Department notified Congress on March 6 of its intentions to proceed with the $24 million sale despite past concerns. Although this transaction is minor compared to the billions of dollars in weapons Washington supplies to Israel, it highlights ongoing human rights concerns tied to Israeli settlements.

On his first day in office, Trump reversed Biden's imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers and has since approved billions more in arms sales to Israel. The persisting Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially given recent incidents, continues to fuel the discussion about the geopolitical implications of such sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025