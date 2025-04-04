Controversial U.S. Rifle Sale to Israel Raises Human Rights Concerns
The Trump administration approved a $24 million sale of U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel, raising concerns about potential misuse by extremist settlers. The Biden administration had previously delayed the sale due to human rights concerns, but it has now moved forward under Trump's directives. The sale reignites debates over U.S.-Israel relations and weapon sales amidst ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
The Trump administration has advanced with a contentious decision to sell over 20,000 U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel, as indicated by a document reviewed by Reuters and a source well-versed in the affair. This decision follows a delay by former President Joe Biden's administration due to worries the weapons could be misused by extremist settlers.
The State Department notified Congress on March 6 of its intentions to proceed with the $24 million sale despite past concerns. Although this transaction is minor compared to the billions of dollars in weapons Washington supplies to Israel, it highlights ongoing human rights concerns tied to Israeli settlements.
On his first day in office, Trump reversed Biden's imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers and has since approved billions more in arms sales to Israel. The persisting Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially given recent incidents, continues to fuel the discussion about the geopolitical implications of such sales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
