Lok Sabha's Fourth Session of 18th Term Concludes with High Productivity

The Fourth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, which commenced on 31 January 2025, concluded today after 26 sittings, marking the end of an eventful session that lasted for approximately 160 hours and 48 minutes. Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla highlighted the exceptional productivity of the session, stating that the House achieved a productivity rate of 118 percent.

The session commenced with a historic address from the Hon’ble President of India, which took place on 31 January 2025. The President's Address was followed by a comprehensive discussion on the Vote of Thanks, which lasted a record 17 hours and 23 minutes. A total of 173 Members participated in the debate, showcasing the diverse perspectives within the House.

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026 was presented by the Finance Minister on 1 February 2025. The General Discussion on the Budget stretched over 16 hours and 13 minutes, with 169 Members contributing to the dialogue. The Finance Minister provided a detailed response to the discussion on 11 February 2025, covering key aspects of the Budget proposals.

In March 2025, the House engaged in detailed discussions on the Demands for Grants of various Ministries and Departments. These discussions spanned from 17 to 21 March 2025, followed by the passage of the Demands for Grants. On 21 March 2025, the Appropriation Bill was passed, and the Finance Bill followed suit, receiving approval from the Lok Sabha on 25 March 2025.

A total of 10 Government Bills were introduced during the session, and 16 Bills were passed. Among the most significant bills were:

The Finance Bill, 2025 The Appropriation Bill, 2025 The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025 The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

Throughout the session, the House addressed a total of 134 starred questions, all of which were answered orally. Additionally, 691 Matters of Public Importance were raised by Members during the Zero Hour, with a record 202 matters being raised on 3 April 2025. The session also saw the raising of 566 matters under Rule 377.

In terms of government accountability, 32 Statements were made, including 23 under Direction 73A. Further, 61 Reports were presented by Departmentally Related Standing Committees, and an impressive 2,518 papers were laid before the House.

One of the noteworthy discussions during the session was a Calling Attention Motion on the hardships faced by the fishing community, which was raised on 1 April 2025 under Rule 197. The session also saw an inconclusive debate on a Private Member’s Resolution moved by Shri Shafi Parambil regarding the regulation of airfares in the country on 28 March 2025. A Statutory Resolution ratifying President’s Rule in Manipur was adopted by the House on 2 April 2025.

The session also marked the arrival of several foreign Parliamentary Delegations. The Lok Sabha welcomed the Russian Parliamentary Delegation, led by H.E. Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma, on 3 February 2025. A few days later, on 11 February 2025, the House greeted the Parliamentary Delegation from the Maldives, led by H.E. Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis of the Maldives. On 12 March 2025, the House received the Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar, headed by H.E. Mr. Justin Tokley, President of the National Assembly of Madagascar.

Shri Om Birla also informed that the session had witnessed considerable progress in the legislative process, with robust participation from both ruling and opposition Members. The session was marked by thorough discussions, timely debates, and the passage of significant bills that will shape the legislative framework for the coming years. The Lok Sabha’s overall performance during the Fourth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha stands as a testament to its commitment to democratic processes and the smooth functioning of the nation's legislative apparatus.

In conclusion, the Fourth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha ended with a sense of accomplishment, demonstrating not only the high level of engagement among Members but also the efficiency of parliamentary proceedings.