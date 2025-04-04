Amit Shah's Determination: Tackling Naxalism and Celebrating Culture in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a significant two-day trip to Chhattisgarh, aiming to bolster anti-Naxalite efforts and celebrate the region's cultural heritage.

He arrived at Raipur on Friday night and was greeted by state officials, signaling a crucial engagement with commandants of security forces at the forefront of anti-Naxal operations. Shah is set to attend a review meeting on these operations.

Highlighting governmental success, Shah cited a reduction in Naxalite-affected districts. The trip underscores his commitment to national security while preserving regional culture, marking strides toward a safer, more developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)