Amit Shah's Determination: Tackling Naxalism and Celebrating Culture in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh to engage with security forces for anti-Naxal operations and attend a cultural festival. During his visit, he outlined the government's accomplishments in reducing Naxal-affected districts and reinforced the commitment to a secure and prosperous India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a significant two-day trip to Chhattisgarh, aiming to bolster anti-Naxalite efforts and celebrate the region's cultural heritage.

He arrived at Raipur on Friday night and was greeted by state officials, signaling a crucial engagement with commandants of security forces at the forefront of anti-Naxal operations. Shah is set to attend a review meeting on these operations.

Highlighting governmental success, Shah cited a reduction in Naxalite-affected districts. The trip underscores his commitment to national security while preserving regional culture, marking strides toward a safer, more developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

