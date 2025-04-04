Amit Shah's Determination: Tackling Naxalism and Celebrating Culture in Chhattisgarh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh to engage with security forces for anti-Naxal operations and attend a cultural festival. During his visit, he outlined the government's accomplishments in reducing Naxal-affected districts and reinforced the commitment to a secure and prosperous India.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a significant two-day trip to Chhattisgarh, aiming to bolster anti-Naxalite efforts and celebrate the region's cultural heritage.
He arrived at Raipur on Friday night and was greeted by state officials, signaling a crucial engagement with commandants of security forces at the forefront of anti-Naxal operations. Shah is set to attend a review meeting on these operations.
Highlighting governmental success, Shah cited a reduction in Naxalite-affected districts. The trip underscores his commitment to national security while preserving regional culture, marking strides toward a safer, more developed India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Counter Naxal Threat Amidst Development Push in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces' Major Breakthrough: 30 Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh
India is going to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026: HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxals killed by security forces.
Security Forces' Major Offensive: A Blow Against Naxalism
At least 26 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, four in Kanker: officials.