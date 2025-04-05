Venezuelan Deportees' Faces Adorn Caracas Murals: Call for Justice
Colorful murals appear on Caracas streets depicting faces of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador, urging for due process. Paola Paiva's brother, singer Arturo Suarez, was arrested by ICE in North Carolina, accused of gang affiliation without evidence. Concerns rise over rights violations and wrongful deportations.
Vibrant murals have surfaced on streets in Caracas, capturing the faces of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador as calls grow for due process and justice. The artwork is a plea from relatives and friends for clarity on accusations of gang affiliation by U.S. authorities.
Paola Paiva's brother, Arturo Suarez, a singer, vanished into the complexities of the deportation process after an ICE raid in North Carolina accused him without substantiated claims. 'This feels like a kidnapping,' Paiva remarked, citing a disturbing silence from officials for over two weeks.
Both Suarez and others, lacking criminal records, were deported under alleged gang ties. While the U.S. asserts membership in the notorious Tren de Aragua, a single error has already emerged, questioning the deportation process's integrity and raising human rights concerns.
