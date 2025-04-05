Left Menu

Historic Ruling: South Korea's President Ousted Amid Controversy

North Korea's media reported South Korea's Constitutional Court ruling to remove impeached President Yoon Suk-Yeol over his martial law attempt. The court's decision was unanimous, attracting major foreign media attention. Yoon's presidency saw strained relations with North Korea, altering its unification policy towards the South.

Updated: 05-04-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:10 IST
Historic Ruling: South Korea's President Ousted Amid Controversy
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's Constitutional Court has ousted President Yoon Suk-Yeol following his attempt to impose martial law in December. North Korea's state-run media, KCNA, swiftly reported the ruling, underscoring the significance of the unanimous decision by South Korea's eight-judge panel.

The court's ruling has drawn widespread attention from major international media outlets, highlighting the gravity of the political upheaval. Yoon's hardline stance on North Korea made him a frequent target of criticism from Pyongyang during his short-lived presidency.

Under Yoon's leadership, North Korea shifted its longstanding policy of pursuing unification with the South. It went further to amend its constitution, labeling the South as its 'principal enemy', signaling intensified tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

