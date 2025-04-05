Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill's Constitutional Validity
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and other political figures challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court. They argue it violates constitutional rights by curtailing religious autonomy and discriminating against Muslims. The Bill, already passed by both Houses, faces accusations of undermining protections for Waqf properties.
- Country:
- India
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has come under scrutiny as Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and others approach the Supreme Court, contesting its constitutional validity. They assert the Bill violates Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, and 300-A, threatening Muslim religious and cultural autonomy.
Critics, including Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, argue the Bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and discriminates against the Muslim community. They claim it takes away crucial protections, previously applied uniformly to endowments across various religions, thereby engaging in hostile discrimination.
Despite being passed with significant support in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the Bill's amendments are accused of irreversibly diluting statutory protections for Waqfs. By introducing non-Muslims into key Waqf bodies, opponents argue it disrupts the delicate constitutional balance meant to ensure Muslim control over their religious endowments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam CM Condemns MP's Remarks on Eid Prayers and Minority Rights
DMK Challenges BJP on Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Minority Rights Debate
Debate Heats Up Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill in India: Concerns Over Minority Rights and Property Claims
SGPC Criticizes Waqf Bill as Minority Rights Interference
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed challenges Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in SC, claims it violates Constitutional provisions.