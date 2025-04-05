Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill's Constitutional Validity

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has come under scrutiny as Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and others approach the Supreme Court, contesting its constitutional validity. They assert the Bill violates Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, and 300-A, threatening Muslim religious and cultural autonomy.

Critics, including Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, argue the Bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and discriminates against the Muslim community. They claim it takes away crucial protections, previously applied uniformly to endowments across various religions, thereby engaging in hostile discrimination.

Despite being passed with significant support in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the Bill's amendments are accused of irreversibly diluting statutory protections for Waqfs. By introducing non-Muslims into key Waqf bodies, opponents argue it disrupts the delicate constitutional balance meant to ensure Muslim control over their religious endowments.

