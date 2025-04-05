Aid Workers Laid Off Amid Myanmar Earthquake Response
Three U.S. aid workers assisting in Myanmar's earthquake response were laid off due to massive cuts by the Trump administration. The decision impacted the USAID's efforts, while countries like China and India offered help. The layoffs have strained on-ground operations amidst a challenging political environment.
Aid workers assisting Myanmar's earthquake response are facing setbacks due to significant layoffs by the Trump administration. Three U.S. workers were dismissed amidst a humanitarian mission, spotlighting the impact of budget cuts initiated by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.
The reductions in staff and resources from USAID have challenged the U.S. response to Myanmar's crisis, even as countries like China, Russia, and India stepped forward with aid. According to Marcia Wong, a former senior USAID official, the team was committed to their mission despite imminent terminations.
Criticism arose over the U.S.'s slower-than-expected response, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio attributed operational challenges to the local government. Rubio emphasized a call for other nations to contribute to global disaster responses, as the U.S. steps back as a predominant humanitarian donor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
