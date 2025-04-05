Escalating Tariff Tensions: China and the U.S. in Economic Standoff

China has reaffirmed its commitment to protect its sovereignty and economic interests as it faces additional tariffs from the United States. The Chinese foreign ministry, voicing its government's position, demanded the U.S. to cease using tariffs as a strategic mechanism to undermine its economy.

In an intensified move in the ongoing trade conflict, the Trump administration has levied an additional 34% tariff on Chinese imports, increasing this year's total tariffs on China to 54%. This has resulted in China retaliating with equivalent tariffs on U.S. products, along with export restrictions on crucial rare earth elements.

The clash has exacerbated tensions between the world's leading economies, fueling a trade war that has significant global economic implications. China's message is clear – it will not be coerced and is prepared to stand firm against what it perceives as economic aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)