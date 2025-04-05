Outrage Over Hospital's Denial of Care Sparks Probe in Pune
Aaditya Thackeray criticized Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis following the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly denied care by a Pune hospital for financial reasons. The incident, involving the wife of a BJP aide, has prompted an inquiry and potential establishment of new health-care regulations.
- Country:
- India
Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has sharply criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in response to the tragic death of a pregnant woman in Pune. The woman, reportedly refused admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital due to unpaid deposit issues, was the wife of a BJP MLC's personal assistant.
The case has sparked a public outcry, leading to Fadnavis ordering a formal investigation. The state's health procedures are also under scrutiny, with the potential development of new regulations to prevent further incidents, as announced by the chief minister.
This situation highlights systemic challenges within healthcare access, particularly regarding emergency treatment protocols. Following protests and family meetings, the hospital has countered the allegations as misleading, as the state government seeks corrective measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Shootout in Patna: Wanted Criminal Injured, Investigation Underway
IndusInd Bank Faces Accounting Discrepancy Crisis Amid Derivatives Portfolio Investigation
Raging Fire at Heathrow's Heart: A Substation Blaze Investigation
Blaze Engulfs Industrial Units in Nashik, Investigation Underway
Heathrow Airport Shutdown: A Fire Under Investigation