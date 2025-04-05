Outrage Over Hospital's Denial of Care Sparks Probe in Pune

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has sharply criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in response to the tragic death of a pregnant woman in Pune. The woman, reportedly refused admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital due to unpaid deposit issues, was the wife of a BJP MLC's personal assistant.

The case has sparked a public outcry, leading to Fadnavis ordering a formal investigation. The state's health procedures are also under scrutiny, with the potential development of new regulations to prevent further incidents, as announced by the chief minister.

This situation highlights systemic challenges within healthcare access, particularly regarding emergency treatment protocols. Following protests and family meetings, the hospital has countered the allegations as misleading, as the state government seeks corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)