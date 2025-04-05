Global Call for Unified Humanitarian Aid in Myanmar Crisis
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges affluent nations like India and China to join the US in providing humanitarian aid after Myanmar's earthquake. India initiates Operation Brahma, deploying relief materials via naval ships. The Quad nations contribute over USD 20 million towards earthquake relief efforts.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on wealthy nations, including India and China, to contribute to global humanitarian aid efforts, particularly following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar. Despite the US's dedication to humanitarian assistance, Rubio emphasized the importance of other countries also stepping up.
Rubio highlighted that while the US remains committed to aiding crisis-hit regions, supporting such initiatives should not solely fall on America. He acknowledged the challenges posed by Myanmar's military junta on the ground but affirmed the US's ongoing support.
Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Brahma, rapidly dispatching relief materials including food, medicine, and rescue equipment to Myanmar. The Quad countries have collectively pledged over USD 20 million to aid the affected populations, reinforcing the international commitment to Myanmar's recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Struggles Behind China's Restaurant Industry: A Culinary Crisis
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Strategy
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing Sparks Controversy Over China War Plan
Taiwan Boosts Defense Amid Rising Tensions with China
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations