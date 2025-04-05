Security Forces Dismantle 16 Maoist Bunkers in Jharkhand

Spearheading a significant crackdown, security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district dismantled 16 strategically placed Maoist bunkers on Saturday, officials reported. The operation also resulted in the seizure of four powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs), highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

In a concerted effort, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police discovered the explosives along a forest path near Babudera village in the Jaraikela police station area, where they were reportedly set to target security personnel. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar commended the teams for their diligence.

The bomb disposal squad swiftly neutralized the IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, averting potential harm. The operation, launched in response to intelligence about movements of top Maoist leaders like Misir Besra, underscores the ongoing efforts to curb Naxal influence in the troubled Chotanagra and Jaraikela areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)