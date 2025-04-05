Caught in Crossfire: Unveiling the Fatal Attack on Palestinian Medics

A phone video capturing the moments before 15 Palestinian medics were killed by Israeli forces has emerged, raising questions about the official Israeli narrative. The footage shows emergency vehicles from the Red Crescent and Civil Defence with flashing lights, contradicting claims that they had no emergency signals on when fired upon in southern Gaza.

The video, found in the pocket of a deceased medic, illustrates the unprovoked nature of the attack. Despite claims of medics being mistaken for militants, the video shows them approaching a stranded ambulance with no apparent threat, only to be met with a hail of gunfire lasting over five minutes.

As calls for an independent investigation grow, the Israeli military states it is examining the incident. Meanwhile, the tragedy has sparked outrage within the humanitarian community, who have consistently worked with these medics. Many dismiss allegations of the medics' ties to Hamas, noting their history of saving lives under dangerous circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)