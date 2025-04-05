Left Menu

Caught in Crossfire: Unveiling the Fatal Attack on Palestinian Medics

Video evidence from a phone reveals Israeli forces shot at Palestinian medics' vehicles, contradicting claims that the vehicles lacked emergency signals. The footage shows Red Crescent and Civil Defence teams with lights flashing, appearing non-threatening. The incident resulted in 15 medics' deaths, prompting calls for an independent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:35 IST
Caught in Crossfire: Unveiling the Fatal Attack on Palestinian Medics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A phone video capturing the moments before 15 Palestinian medics were killed by Israeli forces has emerged, raising questions about the official Israeli narrative. The footage shows emergency vehicles from the Red Crescent and Civil Defence with flashing lights, contradicting claims that they had no emergency signals on when fired upon in southern Gaza.

The video, found in the pocket of a deceased medic, illustrates the unprovoked nature of the attack. Despite claims of medics being mistaken for militants, the video shows them approaching a stranded ambulance with no apparent threat, only to be met with a hail of gunfire lasting over five minutes.

As calls for an independent investigation grow, the Israeli military states it is examining the incident. Meanwhile, the tragedy has sparked outrage within the humanitarian community, who have consistently worked with these medics. Many dismiss allegations of the medics' ties to Hamas, noting their history of saving lives under dangerous circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025