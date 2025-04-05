Controversy Erupts Over Kejriwal's High Maintenance Costs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting massive maintenance expenses on his official bungalow. According to an RTI response, Rs 3.69 crore was spent each year between 2015 and 2022 on upkeep, including repairs, sewage, and electricity works.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal at a press conference, labelling his lifestyle as luxurious and accusing him of corruption. The critique was based on the Rs 29.56 crore spent over the years on the property, which BJP derogatorily referred to as a 'Sheesh Mahal'.

This ongoing political clash sees AAP defending its leader, insisting that the residence is a government property. They also attacked BJP for failing to deliver on key public promises, arguing that BJP's accusations are a diversion from the real issues affecting Delhi citizens.

