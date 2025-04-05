Israel Establishes Security Corridors in Gaza: Strategic Pressure on Hamas

Israel has announced the deployment of its troops along a newly created security corridor in southern Gaza, a strategic move aimed at applying pressure on the Hamas militant group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced the new Morag Corridor, designed to sever connections between the southern city of Rafah and the rest of Gaza, which has been ordered for evacuation by Israeli forces.

The corridor, once a Jewish settlement spot, lies between Rafah and Khan Younis. Israel has also reinforced its hold over the Netzarim corridor, which isolates the northern part of Gaza, including the city itself, from the rest of the region. This strategy aims to increase pressure on Hamas to release hostages as military actions continue.

