Left Menu

Israel Establishes Security Corridors in Gaza: Strategic Pressure on Hamas

Israel has set up a new security corridor in southern Gaza, named the Morag Corridor, to exert pressure on Hamas. This corridor could isolate Rafah from other parts of Gaza. Israeli forces have also regained control of the Netzarim corridor, intensifying pressure on Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:50 IST
Israel Establishes Security Corridors in Gaza: Strategic Pressure on Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has announced the deployment of its troops along a newly created security corridor in southern Gaza, a strategic move aimed at applying pressure on the Hamas militant group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced the new Morag Corridor, designed to sever connections between the southern city of Rafah and the rest of Gaza, which has been ordered for evacuation by Israeli forces.

The corridor, once a Jewish settlement spot, lies between Rafah and Khan Younis. Israel has also reinforced its hold over the Netzarim corridor, which isolates the northern part of Gaza, including the city itself, from the rest of the region. This strategy aims to increase pressure on Hamas to release hostages as military actions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025